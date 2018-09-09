Titans and Dolphins fight after two-hour delay

Getty Images

The Dolphins and Titans obviously needed longer to cool off.

After a nearly two-hour lightning delay just before halftime, things got heated after Dolphins safety Reshad Jones intercepted a pass, and Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch was flagged for his blindside block on Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Lewan went down flat on his face for a few moments, which triggered the Titans.

There were offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called announced, but nothing was called on Branch.

Lewan was then taken to the locker room to be evaluated, as the Dolphins try to add to a 7-3 lead.