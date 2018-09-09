Titans question hits that injured Mariota, Lewan

AP

Marcus Mariota injured his elbow on a hit by Dolphins defensive end William Hayes. Both during the game and afterward, the Titans questioned whether the hit was legal.

“I thought it was late and low, but that’s not a decision for me to make,” Mariota said, via Turron Davenport

of ESPN. “I wanted to make the officials aware of it, but it’s a referee’s determination.”

Hayes hit Mariota while the quarterback was carrying out a read-pass option. Mariota and coach Mike Vrabel both questioned referee Jerome Boger.

“He took a hit on his shoulder and elbow area so we will see where he is at moving forward,” Vrabel said. “[Boger] thought if Marcus is carrying out a fake we have to be careful. He said that it was legal. That was probably the play [Mariota] got hurt on. That’s something we will take a look at, seeing where Marcus’ health is and the same for everyone else.”

The Titans also questioned a hit that sent offensive tackle Taylor Lewan into concussion protocol. Lewan took a shot from Dolphins defensive lineman Andre Branch on Reshad Jones‘ interception return.

“I have to take a look at it, but I think more will be talked about when we take a look at the hit,” Vrabel said. “Was it legal? I don’t know. You have to take care of guys out there. If that’s the plan, we have to be careful. I want us to play hard and compete, but I don’t want us to be dirty or do anything that costs the team.”

Everyone will find out what the league office thinks of the hits later this week when it issues fines around the league for illegal hits.