Two forced fumbles by Myles Garrett get Browns back in game

The Steelers seemed to have the game well under control, looking to run the ball and run the time. But their best laid plans were blown up by Myles Garrett.

James Conner, subbing for holdout Le'Veon Bell, had the ball stripped by Garrett after being stopped for no gain. Safety Jabrill Peppers returned the fumble 16 yards to the Pittsburgh 1-yard line.

Carlos Hyde scored on the next play, drawing the Browns within 21-14.

Then, two snaps on the Steelers’ next series, Ben Roethlisberger didn’t cleanly handle the wet ball on the snap. Garrett got around the corner in time to knock the ball loose from Roethlisberger before the quarterback could throw it away.

It was the Steelers’ fifth turnover of the day, including three interceptions by Roethlisberger.

The Browns reached the Pittsburgh 36 before a 3-yard loss by Hyde and an incomplete pass. They punted with 5:22 remaining, downing the punt inside the 20.

Garrett has two sacks and two forced fumbles, and rookie Denzel Ward has two picks.