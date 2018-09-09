Vikings’ Danielle Hunter: Jimmy Garoppolo was getting scared of us

Getty Images

The Vikings’ defense did a number on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo today, intercepting him three times, sacking him three times and handing him his first career loss as a starting quarterback. And the Vikings’ defense didn’t seem too impressed with Garoppolo afterward.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said that as the relentless pass rush kept coming after Garoppolo, he started to look afraid of getting hit.

“As the game goes on, you have to bring the pressure on him. You see that he’s starting to get scared,” Hunter said.

Whether Garoppolo was truly afraid of the Vikings or merely discouraged by his inability to get the 49ers’ offense going, it was undeniably a rough outing for Garoppolo. And some 49ers fans may be starting to get scared that the team moved to fast to give Garoppolo one of the biggest contracts in NFL history.