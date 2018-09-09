Vikings’ Danielle Hunter: Jimmy Garoppolo was getting scared of us

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
The Vikings’ defense did a number on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo today, intercepting him three times, sacking him three times and handing him his first career loss as a starting quarterback. And the Vikings’ defense didn’t seem too impressed with Garoppolo afterward.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said that as the relentless pass rush kept coming after Garoppolo, he started to look afraid of getting hit.

“As the game goes on, you have to bring the pressure on him. You see that he’s starting to get scared,” Hunter said.

Whether Garoppolo was truly afraid of the Vikings or merely discouraged by his inability to get the 49ers’ offense going, it was undeniably a rough outing for Garoppolo. And some 49ers fans may be starting to get scared that the team moved to fast to give Garoppolo one of the biggest contracts in NFL history.

39 responses to “Vikings’ Danielle Hunter: Jimmy Garoppolo was getting scared of us

  3. I would say that his problem was more like he couldnt trust his OL and was rushing things up. Losing both your starting and backup guard and your best WR all within the first half.. its rough.

  6. This was on the road against a top 5 NFL defense. As a neutral fan I thought he hung in their pretty good. His back was Alfred Morris. Name me his top WR. Jimmy G wasn’t the problem.

  14. I said this all off-season. Let Jimmy G develop a little more before annointing him as a sure fire Franchise QB. He has looked good but is largely unproven. The dude will be looked at as a let down of he’s anything less than excellent and that’s not fair.

  15. He’s a kid who, while showing a lot of promise, has been WAY overhyped. I’m not saying he’s not that good, I’m saying people need to stop acting like the Patriots made a mistake in trading him and not Brady. Even if Jimmy G goes on to have a HoF career, you don’t hype a kid with 6 quarters of Football on his resume to the point you try and make the case you trade Brady, regardless of age. Lots of potential? Yes. Too much hype and expectations? Definitely. Hopefully he can figure things out now that at least some of the expectations have been (should be) reduced.

  19. I have always thought Jimmy G was way overrated and the media hype got him where he is. Sure he is a solid QB but now that DCs have seen film on him it wont be a cakewalk like many think.

  22. Jimmy G struck gold by putting on that mirage in meaningless games last year.

    John Lynch has been getting lots of credit as a GM but he also signed a fragile RB to a big contract.

  23. You could tell Garoppolo was scared two of those picks he just chucked it to them.
    The last one the WR didn’t even turn his head for the ball and he wasn’t open.

  24. Rate This

    jimeverettsrevenge says:

    September 9, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Kid made some legit throws though. Niners have something to build around.

    ——

    He is a gun slinger. He made a couple great throws. He is going to have INTs tho, and you can’t do that against a defense like that.

  25. As a Vikings fan I would say I was impressed with Garoppolo. If he had more time and a running game the 49ers would be tough to beat. Their defense is certainly very good and gave our offense all they could handle, 3 straight 3 and outs proved that.

    The good note for the Vikings is they still played very vanilla on both offense and defense, so I’m hoping they have a lot more to show when they need to. I also hope Rogers is not done for the season, last year was not the same without the top competition. Prayers go out for Rogers.

  26. Some 49er fans who know jack about the game. Way to perpetuate the sky is falling rhetoric though. Florio teach you that?

  27. I thought Garoppolo looked ok under the circumstances he faced, although Hunter did look better. Doesn’t really do him much good to trash the golden boy though.

  29. He may have looked like a pro bowler in BB’s system, but so have guys like Hoyer, Cassel and Brady. All equal talent, just propped up by an elite cheating coach and weekly favors from the refs.

  30. Down 24-6, this Viking fan saw Garappollo roll left and flick a back corner TD with two gyuys bearing down on him. Let’s not act like Jimmy G is Unitas or Spergeon Wynn until he gets a chance to play.
    They can win with him, and I’m saddened how people that win can’t be humble and respect people that lost.
    Was Keenum scared in Philly? Was Brady scared in the SB?
    Winning and needing to mouth off shows low character.

  32. nflfollower says:
    September 9, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    This was on the road against a top 5 NFL defense. As a neutral fan I thought he hung in their pretty good. His back was Alfred Morris. Name me his top WR. Jimmy G wasn’t the problem.

    —————–

    The problem for 49er fans is those things (WR and RB) aren’t changing this season.

    Meanwhile, their OL still sucks.

    The other problem is that a bunch of people jumped the gun. Pundits and fans around the league claimed they were good despite not having done anything.

    Wins against bad teams/teams without their starting QB’s and teams resting their starters is not a good gauge. In those 5 games he threw 7 TD’s. Hardly world-beater stuff.

  33. this vikings fan thinks garoppolo and shanahan will be a dangerous combination for years to come. it’s just not going to happen overnight.

  34. .
    At least Garopollo had sense enough to be scared. Hunter had better be prepared for Mike Zimmer coming down on him like a ton of bricks. What possible benefit could come from making those kinds of inane post game comments?
    .

  35. Jimmy G will be a great QB for years to come. He’s not the first to come into Valhalla and have a bad game with the crowd noise and stingy D playing a factor.

  38. I certainly didn’t detect any fear from Garoppolo, but the Vikings d-line is ridiculous. Griffin and Hunter on the edges and Joseph and Richardson and Joseph in the middle is an embarrassment of riches. I can’t think of a better starting 4 DL in the league.

    I thought Garoppolo kept his cool pretty well considering the four monsters that were after him.

  39. I’d be scared of that Dfront too. Sheldon Richardson was a beast today, and Hunter and Griffen look like they’re in midseason form.

    If this Packers-Bears game is any indication, the Vikings D will rack up the sacks next week

