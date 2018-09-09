Vrabel: Marcus Mariota being evaluated, Delanie Walker injury didn’t look good

AP

The Titans had a frustrating day all around on Sunday.

They had to wait out hours of weather delays before losing to the Dolphins and they saw several key players get hurt before the first game of the year came to an end. Left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a concussion, tight end Delanie Walker was carted off with a leg injury and quarterback Marcus Mariota left early.

“Right now he’s being evaluated, so we’ll take a look at where he’s at,” head coach Mike Vrabel said, via Paul Kuharsky. He took a hit on his shoulder, elbow area so we’ll see where he’s at moving forward here tomorrow.”

Vrabel said he had not seen Walker since the tight end left the field, but said the injury “certainly didn’t look good from where I was standing.” It didn’t look good from any view as Walker’s right ankle bent awkwardly under a Dolphin defender at the end of a catch.