Week One early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Bills at Ravens

Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Julian Stanford, G Wyatt Teller, CB Vontae Davis, OL Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, CB Ryan Lewis

Ravens: DT Willie Henry, TE Hayden Hurst, QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, DT Zach Sieler, CB Darious Williams

Steelers at Browns

Steelers: TE Vance McDonald, T Zach Banner, QB Mason Rudolph, OL Matt Feiler, S Marcus Allen, DE LT Walton, CB Coty Sensabaugh

Browns: CB E.J. Gaines, QB Drew Stanton, DE Anthony Zettel, OL Austin Corbett, WR Damion Ratley, LB James Burgess, DL Ifeadi Odenigbo

Bengals at Colts

Bengals: WR Cody Core, WR Auden Tate, RB Mark Walton, LB Malik Jefferson, OL Christian Westerman, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Josh Tupou

Colts: T Denzelle Good, RB Marlon Mack, T Anthony Castonzo, WR Marcus Johnson, TE Ryan Hewitt, OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Hassan Ridgeway

Titans at Dolphins

Titans: LB Rashaan Evans, LB Harold Landry, T Jack Conklin, S Kendrick Lewis, TE Anthony Firkser, OL Aaron Stinnie, WR Cameron Batson

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Kalen Ballage, T Zach Sterup, TE Gavin Escobar

49ers at Vikings

49ers: T Erik Magnuson, WR Richie James, LB Malcolm Smith, OL Matt Tobin, T Shon Coleman, DT Julian Taylor

Vikings: C Pat Elflein, T Aviante Collins, RB Roc Thomas, CB Mackensie Alexander, QB Kyle Sloter, RB Mike Boone, DT Jalyn Holmes

Texans at Patriots

Texans: CB Kayvon Webster, WR Will Fuller, WR Keke Coutee, LB Duke Ejiofor, T Kendall Lamm, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath

Patriots: TE Jacob Hollister, CB J.C. Jackson, RB Sony Michel, CB Keion Crossen, DE Derek Rivers, WR Chad Hansen, OL Brian Schwenke

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers: DT Vita Vea, WR Justin Watson, CB Brent Grimes, RB Ronald Jones, OL Alex Cappa, Mike Liedtke, OL Adam Gettis

Saints: CB P.J. Williams, C Will Clapp, DL Michael Loewen, T Austin Peat, DT Taylor Stallworth, WR Cameron Meredith, TE Dan Arnold

Jaguars at Giants

Jaguars: WR Rashad Greene, DT Eli Ankou, G Chris Reed, G Josh Walker, T Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot, DT Michael Bennett

Giants: LB Olivier Vernon, LB Tae Davis, QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Michael Jordan, C Evan Brown, C Spencer Pulley, S Kamrin Moore