Week One early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Bills at Ravens
Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Julian Stanford, G Wyatt Teller, CB Vontae Davis, OL Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, CB Ryan Lewis
Ravens: DT Willie Henry, TE Hayden Hurst, QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, DT Zach Sieler, CB Darious Williams
Steelers at Browns
Steelers: TE Vance McDonald, T Zach Banner, QB Mason Rudolph, OL Matt Feiler, S Marcus Allen, DE LT Walton, CB Coty Sensabaugh
Browns: CB E.J. Gaines, QB Drew Stanton, DE Anthony Zettel, OL Austin Corbett, WR Damion Ratley, LB James Burgess, DL Ifeadi Odenigbo
Bengals at Colts
Bengals: WR Cody Core, WR Auden Tate, RB Mark Walton, LB Malik Jefferson, OL Christian Westerman, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Josh Tupou
Colts: T Denzelle Good, RB Marlon Mack, T Anthony Castonzo, WR Marcus Johnson, TE Ryan Hewitt, OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Hassan Ridgeway
Titans at Dolphins
Titans: LB Rashaan Evans, LB Harold Landry, T Jack Conklin, S Kendrick Lewis, TE Anthony Firkser, OL Aaron Stinnie, WR Cameron Batson
Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Kalen Ballage, T Zach Sterup, TE Gavin Escobar
49ers at Vikings
49ers: T Erik Magnuson, WR Richie James, LB Malcolm Smith, OL Matt Tobin, T Shon Coleman, DT Julian Taylor
Vikings: C Pat Elflein, T Aviante Collins, RB Roc Thomas, CB Mackensie Alexander, QB Kyle Sloter, RB Mike Boone, DT Jalyn Holmes
Texans at Patriots
Texans: CB Kayvon Webster, WR Will Fuller, WR Keke Coutee, LB Duke Ejiofor, T Kendall Lamm, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath
Patriots: TE Jacob Hollister, CB J.C. Jackson, RB Sony Michel, CB Keion Crossen, DE Derek Rivers, WR Chad Hansen, OL Brian Schwenke
Buccaneers at Saints
Buccaneers: DT Vita Vea, WR Justin Watson, CB Brent Grimes, RB Ronald Jones, OL Alex Cappa, Mike Liedtke, OL Adam Gettis
Saints: CB P.J. Williams, C Will Clapp, DL Michael Loewen, T Austin Peat, DT Taylor Stallworth, WR Cameron Meredith, TE Dan Arnold
Jaguars at Giants
Jaguars: WR Rashad Greene, DT Eli Ankou, G Chris Reed, G Josh Walker, T Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot, DT Michael Bennett
Giants: LB Olivier Vernon, LB Tae Davis, QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Michael Jordan, C Evan Brown, C Spencer Pulley, S Kamrin Moore