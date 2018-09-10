A.J. Green on Joe Mixon: Mention him with Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

There were games during his rookie season when the Bengals gave running back Joe Mixon heavy doses of playing time, but he never played as much as he did in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Mixon was in on over 76 percent of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps while helping to carry the offense with 17 carries for 95 yards and five catches for 54 yards. One of those carries was a one-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that put the Bengals ahead for good and the whole effort left Mixon’s teammates singing his praises.

Quarterback Andy Dalton said Mixon “can do it all” while wide receiver A.J. Green put him in the company of a couple of the NFL’s most productive backs.

“You mention him with Le’Veon [Bell] or [Todd] Gurley,” Green said, via the team’s website. “He’s there with those guys.”

There haven’t been many mentions of Mixon in that class to this point in his career. If Week One is a guide for what’s to come, that could change.