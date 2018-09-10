Ameer Abdullah, Jermaine Kearse and Marcus Maye inactive on Monday night

Getty Images

Running back Ameer Abdullah wasn’t a sure bet to make the 53-man roster in Detroit, but cutdown day came and went without a change in his roster status.

He’s certainly in a new spot on the depth chart, though. Abdullah is a healthy scratch for the Lions on Monday night as they’ll roll with LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and rookie Kerryon Johnson against the Jets.

The Jets will be without wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and safety Marcus Maye. Both were listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report of the week. Linebacker Josh Martin was ruled out and the Jets won’t have offensive lineman Ben Braden, offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi and cornerback Derrick Jones in the lineup either.

Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, guard Joe Dahl, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, defensive end Romeo Okwara, wide receiver Brandon Powell and cornerback Dee Virgin are also inactive for the Lions.