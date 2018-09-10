Bears coach Matt Nagy: That loss stings, but I’m proud of our team

Getty Images

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but Bears coach Matt Nagy did see some silver lining in his team turning a 20-0 lead into a 24-23 loss last night.

Nagy said after the game that he was proud of his team for the way it played in the first half, even though the lead evaporated in the second half.

“That’s a tough one for us,” Nagy said. “It stings. I want our guys to feel that. I want our coaches to feel it. We talked about finishing and we didn’t do that. But I’ll say this: I’m really proud of our team, I’m proud of our guys. They did a lot of good things tonight. We’re going to learn from it. It’s a long season.”

Nagy hopes his team has learned a lesson.

“Our guys are going to be battle-tested,” Nagy said. “They understand that. We’re a young team that is going to learn from these situations. I told them, ‘You can feel it tonight, that’s OK.’ It’s OK tonight to feel bad, be pissed, all that. But once we get back at it tomorrow, we learn from it. We look ourselves in the mirror, starting with myself, and we see how we can get better, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The Bears may learn something from that loss. But it would have been a whole lot better to learn something while winning.