Bill O’Brien: In hindsight, I should have called timeout to see if Gronk catch was reviewed

Posted by Josh Alper on September 10, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked why he did not call a timeout after what appeared to be a questionable catch by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the final two minutes of the first half.

O’Brien could not challenge at that point, but a timeout would have given replay officials time to initiate a review. O’Brien said after the game that “it’s not my job to do that” and the review process that should have taken place did not begin before the Patriots ran another play.

O’Brien revisited the question of not calling a timeout on Monday. He said his answer on Sunday should have made it clearer that not calling a timeout was based on what he heard from coaches watching the play on video, although he admitted with “hindsight being 20-20 … surely I would have taken a timeout to see if they would at least buzz down to take a look at the play.”

He added that he thought it was a catch.

“On the coaches’ film, I really do,” O’Brien said, via Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle. “He went up, he caught it, he kept both hands underneath it. Now, relative to some TV angles and other video angles that I’ve seen, maybe it was questionable. But from the coaches’ vantage point on the coaches’ tape, it looked like a catch to me. … So I just felt like that was a catch and the clock was running and I felt like I did not want to take a timeout there. I felt like we could still hold them to a field goal in that situation.”

The Patriots scored a touchdown to go up 21-3 before the half. The Texans would rally in the final 30 minutes, but wound up on the wrong end of a 27-20 final score.

6 responses to “Bill O’Brien: In hindsight, I should have called timeout to see if Gronk catch was reviewed

  1. The controversy surrounding this catch is overblown ..the Pats dominated for the most part & the final score wasn’t indicative of how the game played out.. the outcome was never in serious doubt.

  2. No excuses, Bill. You coached Brady long enough to know exactly what he’s going to do in a situation like that. Hurry-up offense will soon be banned by the rules committee since now it’s “cheating”, right? What a bunch of brainless lemmings.

  3. First off, it would not have been overt-runed unless Goodell wanted to cheat again, which is certainly possible.

    His hands were underneath it and even if there was contact with the ground on the side of the ball, that is still a catch, even if Gronk mauled in the process, which makes this whining even funnier to me.

    The Safety not called in the 1st qtr was an absolute gift for Houston. It should have been 9-0 and NE with the ball, looking to stick the knife in. They got lucky there. Corollo threw the penalty flag for grounding in the end zone and then mysteriously picked it up. Where have we seen that before?

    Loved the bogus holding call at the end on Gilmore, too, with Hopkins simply stopping in the end zone across the other side of the field. There was no holding. Apparently, you can’t put your hands on a receiver to simply check or guard them.

  5. Texans still would have lost. Lol

    Their fans grow complacent when they’re mediocre.

    The Texans are trash. Far from what a real Texan is.

  6. tylawspick6 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    The Safety not called in the 1st qtr was an absolute gift for Houston. It should have been 9-0 and NE with the ball, looking to stick the knife in. They got lucky there. Corollo threw the penalty flag for grounding in the end zone and then mysteriously picked it up. Where have we seen that before?
    ———————————-
    Watson threw the ball at the feet of an eligible receiver. It was a good flag pickup. The explanation for why was even given by the ref, so I don’t know what you were watching.

