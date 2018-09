Getty Images

The Bills signed defensive end Nate Orchard to a one-year deal. They released defensive lineman Adolphus Washington in a corresponding move.

Washington made two tackles in Sunday’s game.

The Browns made Orchard a second-round pick in 2015. They released him in final cuts earlier this month, which was featured in Hard Knocks.

Orchard, 25, appeared in 34 games in his three seasons in Cleveland, posting 65 tackles, five sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.