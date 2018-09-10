Breshad Perriman working out for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles collected one former Ravens wide receiver this offseason, and now they’re taking a look at another.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles are kicking the tires on former Ravens first-rounder Breshad Perriman.

Perriman has also worked out for the Jets, Giants, and Bills since being released by the Ravens after three disappointing seasons.

The 2015 first-rounder caught just 43 passes with the Ravens, as he struggled to overcome injuries and inconsistency.

The Eagles provided safe harbor to Mike Wallace this offseason, and are a little thin at the position with Alshon Jeffery still on the mend from his own shoulder injury.