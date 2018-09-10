Broncos activate Carlos Henderson, waive Isaiah McKenzie

Getty Images

The Broncos activated receiver Carlos Henderson from the practice squad/suspended list. They waived receiver Isaiah McKenzie in a corresponding move.

Denver currently has 52 players on its 53-player roster.

Henderson served a one-game suspension for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Police in Louisiana arrested Henderson on a marijuana possession charge in January.

A third-round pick in 2017, Henderson missed his rookie season after injuring his thumb.

McKenzie was inactive for the Broncos’ season opener Sunday.

He played 11 games last season, mostly as a returner. McKenzie averaged 8.7 yards on 21 punt returns and 16.7 yards and three kickoff returns.

The Broncos also announced they have released receiver River Cracraft from their practice squad.