Cowboys add offensive line depth after loss in opener

The Cowboys offensive line isn’t as vaunted as it used to be, and they added some depth accordingly.

According to a tweet from his agents, veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo has agreed to terms with the Cowboys, after he worked out last week.

The Cowboys placed guard Parker Ehinger on IR (not long after he was acquired in trade from the Chiefs), and nothing about their performance in the loss to the Panthers yesterday suggested their line is up to old standards.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 69 yards, and the Panthers created too much pressure on Dak Prescott for any part of their offense to be effective.

Su’a-Filo was in camp with the Titans this summer, but was released in final cuts. He had spent the previous four years with the Texans, who chose him in the second round of the 2014 draft.