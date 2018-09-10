DeMarcus Lawrence: Sacks don’t matter if you don’t win

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is playing for a new long-term contract.

He is playing under the franchise tag, which will pay him $17.143 million this season, having already declared he won’t play under a second franchise tag.

Lawrence did his part against the Panthers, tying for the team-high with seven tackles and making a sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He played 48 of 67 snaps.

The Pro Bowler, though, wouldn’t talk about his performance after the game.

“No comment, because we didn’t win the game,” Lawrence said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. ” Plays don’t matter if you don’t win. Sacks don’t add up if you don’t win. It don’t matter. I don’t play just to get sacks, I play to win.”

Lawrence, 26, had at least one sack in 10 games last season, finishing with 14.5.