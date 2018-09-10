Dez Bryant revels in Cowboys’ first loss without him

Getty Images

The next best thing to employment is schadenfreude.

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant reveled in his former team’s demise on Sunday, with a wide variety of tweets taking delight in the Cowboys’ Week One struggles at Carolina.

When he wasn’t musing about playing for New England or Washington, Dez was claiming that the Cowboys would have won on Sunday if they’d kept Dez and kicker Dan Bailey (that tweet may have been deleted) and chiding offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for exiting the locker room without comment after the game.

Dez also shared this observation about the man who owns the team that drafted Bryant in 2010: “I love Jerry I honestly don’t think HE wanted me gone so I feel his pain.”

Jerry is definitely feeling pain after Sunday’s loss, pain that won’t quickly subside no matter how much Johnnie Walker Blue he consumes or new shoes he purchases.

For Bryant, the constant chatter about a team that decided to part ways with him won’t make him any more attractive to any teams that would potentially be the next team he relentless calls out on Twitter. Which would be one of the reasons he still is watching football and not playing.