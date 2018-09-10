Dolphins bring back center Travis Swanson

Getty Images

Travis Swanson is making another lap through the Dolphins’ revolving door of their 53rd roster spot.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have brought back the veteran center.

They signed him last Monday, but cut him the following day to make room for running back Brandon Bolden. There’s no word on today’s corresponding transaction.

Swanson was in camp with the Jets this summer, but had spent the previous four seasons with the Lions, and started 42 games for them.