Doug Baldwin has a sprained MCL

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin missed time this summer while managing a sore left knee and he didn’t make it through the first game of the regular season before injury struck again.

It was Baldwin’s other knee this time and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the wideout’s condition after the 27-24 loss to the Broncos came to an end.

“He’s got a little MCL sprain in his other knee, so we’ve just got to see what that means,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “He went back in the game and played some, eventually kind of talked him out of playing because he wanted to keep going, just to make sure we take care of him.”

The days to come will provide more insight into Baldwin’s outlook for the weeks to come. He’ll have one extra day to heal before the Seahawks are back in action against the Bears on Monday Night Football.