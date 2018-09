Getty Images

After Sunday’s game, Doug Marrone expressed optimism about Leonard Fournette‘s right hamstring injury. He apparently had nothing to worry about.

Further testing confirmed the running back’s injury is minor, Marrone said Monday afternoon, John Reid of the Florida Times Union reports.

Fournette wore a protective sleeve over his right leg Monday, per Reid.

Fournette had nine carries for 41 yards before leaving in the second quarter. He played 21 of 63 snaps.