Drops plague Chargers in latest frustrating loss

Getty Images

The Chargers even hit a field goal yesterday, at least, one of them.

But their pattern of strange and unusual ways of losing games continued unabated from last year, frustrated with their own dropped passes and fumbles in a 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

“I’m always careful to say that ‘we lost’ this one because there was an opponent over there,” quarterback Philip Rivers said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “But we did do some self-inflicted things.”

When coach Anthony Lynn was asked about the drops, he mentioned four, and that may have been a generous assessment.

“I think a couple of those might be touchdowns — plays that we need to make, plays that we have been making,” Lynn said. “We’ve just got to make those plays.”

The problems were widespread. Travis Benjamin was guilty. So was Tyrell Williams. Receiver/return man J.J. Jones did his part by muffing a punt in the fourth quarter to set up an easy Chiefs score.

“We did everything we wanted to do. We got the looks we wanted,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “We just left a lot of money out there.”

Allen may have caught most of his (eight for 108 yards and a touchdown), but he’s right about the theme. If the Chargers don’t get this problem corrected, it’s going to be very costly.