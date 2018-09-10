Emmanuel Ogbah will miss time with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Browns expect to play without starting left defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah this week and maybe longer, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ogbah injured his left ankle against the Steelers, though coach Hue Jackson was uncertain if it was “a true high-ankle sprain.”

“It might be something like that,” Jackson said. “I don’t think it’s the ankle sprain that lasts six weeks or whatever that is, but we’ll see exactly where it is here later on [Monday].”

Ogbah returned after injuring his ankle on the final play of the first quarter but played only 27 of 84 snaps. He made one tackle.

Free-agent pickup Chris Smith replaced Ogbah and played 57 snaps. Jackson said the Browns will turn to Smith and Anthony Zettel, whom the Browns recently claimed off waivers, in Ogbah’s absence.