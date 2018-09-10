Erik Walden, Hau’oli Kikaha working out for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers opened Sunday’s game without linebackers Malcolm Smith and Reuben Foster and then saw Brock Coyle leave with a concussion, so they could use some healthy bodies at the position.

They’ll take a look at a couple of contenders on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will work out Erik Walden and Hau'oli Kikaha.

Walden spent a couple of weeks with the Seahawks this summer before getting released. He had 36 tackles and four sacks for the Titans last season and played a starting role for the Colts the previous four years.

Kikaha was a 2015 second-round pick by the Saints and returned from a 2016 torn ACL to record 10 tackles and four sacks last season. He was one of the team’s cuts as they dropped to 53 players on September 1.