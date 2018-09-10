Falcons sign defensive end Steven Means

Getty Images

The Falcons were the fortunate team to enter the season without a player on IR or the physically unable to perform list, but that didn’t last long.

And with safety Keanu Neal out for the year with a torn ACL, they have made their first injury-related transaction of the year.

The team announced that Neal has been moved to IR, and that his roster spot was filled with the addition of defensive end Steven Means.

Means spent the last two years with the Eagles, and has had stints with the Ravens, Buccaneers, and Eagles, and has two career sacks.