Falcons sign Keith Tandy

Getty Images

The Falcons continued a busy day of roster moves by adding a veteran safety to their secondary.

The team announced that they have signed Keith Tandy to the 53-man roster. Their announcement also included confirmation that they have signed former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson. Cornerback Deante Burton and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh were waived in corresponding moves.

Tandy spent the last six seasons with the Buccaneers after joining them as a 2012 sixth-round pick. His stay with the team ended when he was released as one of their cuts to get to the roster limit earlier this month. He had 176 tackles and eight interceptions during his time with the Bucs.

In addition to those moves, the Falcons also signed defensive lineman Steven Means and placed safety Keanu Neal on injured reserve Monday.