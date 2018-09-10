Falcons to sign Corey Nelson as insurance for Deion Jones

Getty Images

The Falcons have agreed to terms with inside linebacker Corey Nelson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Nelson worked out in Atlanta on Monday morning.

The Falcons needed insurance with Deion Jones getting medical tests on his foot injury. The team held him out of walk-through Monday.

“We held Deion Jones out,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We are still getting some more tests on his foot. He came back sore from the game.”

Jones led the Falcons with nine tackles and made an interception against Nick Foles on Thursday night.

Nelson, 26, played 53 games with six starts in his four seasons in Denver. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March, but they released him late last month.