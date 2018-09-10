Frank Gore should move up to fourth all-time next week

Getty Images

Frank Gore is a week away from history.

The Dolphins veteran running back showed he can still be productive in Sunday’s marathon win over the Titans, and he moved to within a few carries of another spot on the league’s all-time charts.

Gore had nine carries for 61 yards Sunday, leaving him 14 yards short of Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Gore now has 14,087 yards, with a shot to pass Martin (14,101) next week against the Jets.

“Every time I had an opportunity, I tried to make it count,” Gore said, via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. “And we got the win. That’s big.”

The 35-year-old back will still trail Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Payton (16,726), and Barry Sanders (15,269) once he passes Martin, but at this point it’s hard to discount his chances of continuing the pursuit.

Joining his hometown team for his 14th season puts him in a job-share with Kenyan Drake, but the Dolphins showed yesterday they can be a physical team, particularly when running behind Laremy Tunsil and Josh Sitton on the left side.