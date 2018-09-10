Hue Jackson blames “miscommunication” for Josh Gordon starting

Getty Images

Josh Gordon started against Hue Jackson’s wishes, something he addressed Sunday after the tie with Pittsburgh. On Monday, the Browns coach called it a “miscommunication” with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Jackson said he and Haley have discussed it and moved on.

“The game’s over with now, so to talk about it, what’s it going to do? Nothing,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “So I’ve dealt with it. We’ve worked through it. It’s done with. We move on.”

After the first play, Gordon did not play again until the third series. Jackson, who had stated repeatedly that Gordon would not start, was asked if he ordered the star receiver back to the bench.

“As I said last night, again, I don’t want to keep elaborating on it — the personnel, obviously as you guys saw, Josh wasn’t in quite a few play after that,” Jackson said. “The personnel that we were using obviously called for him to be in the game [on the first play]. We could’ve switched that up. That’s all. That’s all it was.”

Gordon ended up playing 69 of 89 snaps, though Tyrod Taylor targeted Gordon only three times. Gordon made one catch for a 17-yard touchdown.

Bottom line: Jackson didn’t want Gordon to start. He made that clear before the game and after the game. Haley either didn’t get the message or ignored it.

But the Browns presumably script their first 15 or so plays, so the question is: Why did Jackson not find out Gordon was in the game on the first play until Gordon was in the game on the first play?