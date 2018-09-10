Jets keep scoring, Matthew Stafford keeps throwing interceptions

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stayed in the game after getting kicked in the left leg during the first half, but he had to exit the game in the third quarter.

Stafford stayed down after getting sandwiched between Jets defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Leonard Williams just after throwing an incomplete pass in the third quarter of Monday night’s game. Matt Cassel came in to throw another incompletion on third down and the Jets extended their lead to 38-17 on a 78-yard punt return by Andre Roberts.

There was some discussion during the ESPN broadcast about whether Williams’ hit to Stafford’s midsection violated the league’s new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact. No flag was thrown and Stafford was able to return to the game on the next Lions drive.

That didn’t work out well for the Lions, though. Stafford threw his fourth interception of the game and second of the quarter. Both picks were by Jets linebacker Darron Lee, who returned the first for a touchdown.

Running back LeGarrette Blount, who exited the game a play before Stafford was hurt, has not returned to the game.

Roberts’ score gives the Jets touchdowns in all three phases of the game during what’s been an impressive performance across the board for the AFC East team.