Jets up 31-17 after third Matthew Stafford interception

Sam Darnold threw the first interception of the night, but Matthew Stafford has thrown the last three.

The last of those was returned for 36 yards by linebacker Darron Lee for a touchdown that put the Jets up 31-17 with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. Stafford was under pressure from Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson and threw the ball right at Lee for the turnover.

That interception came a few plays after Darnold hit Quincy Enunwa for a 21-yard touchdown. It was Darnold’s second touchdown pass of the night and capped a quick, impressive drive that featured Darnold hitting Terrelle Pryor on the run for a 20-yard gain.

Stafford opened the half by piloting the Lions to a quick touchdown, but that’s been the exception rather than the rule for the Lions’ offensive possessions on Monday night.