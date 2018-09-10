Joe Haden getting MRI today on hamstring strain

Getty Images

The Steelers have to live with not beating the Browns yesterday, but also left with a key injury to their secondary.

Cornerback Joe Haden left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring strain, and will have an MRI today to determine the severity of the damage.

“We’ll find out more tomorrow,” Haden said last night, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I just know it’s my hamstring. I’m going to figure it out.”

After Haden left the game, the Browns began targeting his backup Cameron Sutton, helping to force overtime. Sutton bounced back to get an interception at the end of regulation, the kind of play he’ll need to make more of now.

“He created our only turnover,” Haden said. “We have to create more of those. We only had one today. We want to force some more fumbles, pick some more passes, get some more turnovers.”

Of course, watching yesterday’s tie had to be doubly tough for Haden, after spending his first seven seasons with the Browns and rarely enjoying anything as fun as a not-loss against the Steelers.