John Mara: Players don’t want 18-game season

The NFL wants to expand the regular season from 16 games to 18. The NFL Players Association doesn’t.

Curiously, Giants co-owner John Mara recently made the point on behalf of the players, via Steve Serby of the New York Post, by way of Peter King of Football Morning in America.

“We were negotiating the CBA in 2011,” Mara told Serby. “Jerry Jones was in one of our meetings. We were on a break and we were about to go in and talk to the players about the schedule. He said, ‘I want to try to sell them on the 18-game regular season.’ And my response was, ‘Jerry, they’re adamantly opposed to that. You have no chance.’ He says, ‘I’ll bet I can sell ’em on it.’ I said, ‘You sell them on the 18-game season, I will walk around Times Square for the week in a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt.’ He said, ‘You’re on.’ We walked into the meeting room, and he barely got the words out of his mouth, and the players said: ‘No way. That’s a deal breaker. We’ll walk out of here right now.’ So I did not have to walk around Times Square wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt.”

That’s fine, but the NFL still wants 18 games, especially with legalized gambling on the way. Jones recently said so himself, and the undercurrent for more games that count among others in the league continues.

So why would Mara talk so openly about the players not wanting 18 games? Unless he’s one of the few who doesn’t want 18, there’s no reason to speak publicly against something that others clearly covet.

And they definitely do. No matter what Mara says, the league wants 18 games. Maybe the players still don’t, but the owners still do.

  3. John Mara is a weak feeble “leader” amongst NFL ownership. The CFL plays 18 games. Yet Mara bows down to DeMaurice Smith. Can’t wait for these legacy owners to fade away and real men who made their fortune the smart way take over. Instead of these silver spoon fed trust fund owners who inherited their team.

  7. The next CBA should include an expansion of the schedule from 16 regular season games to 18, and remove 2 of the preseason games. In addition team rosters should go from 53 to 58 players with a 10 man practice squad.

    In exchange the owners agree to some sort of salary cap structure that allows them to pay QB’s top dollar without affecting the rest of the team cap. Or maybe allow teams to pay 2 players, one offense and one defense with some sort of “cap plus 10%” or such that would allow them to spend top dollars on their biggest stars without affecting how they compensate the rest of the team.

    Somehow they have to find a way to enable teams to offer lucrative contracts for these top starts without having to gut the rest of the team of it’s other stars. I don’t know the answer, but I think there has to be a way to make these two changes. The additional revenue from 2 more regular season games (and maybe another wildcard game?) could easily offset the cost to owners so you’d have a win-win situation.

  11. I’ve yet to hear it discussed by anyone thus far about players pay if the NFL season is extended up to 2 games

    Players contracts are binding & have been agreed upon without the consent that they may have to play additional games, practices, injury, more time away from family etc

    What theegal aspect contract & moneywise?
    Is itegal to automatically factor in the same amount of weekly game checks?
    Or
    Will it be more like OT pay?

    Just asking

