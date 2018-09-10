Mark Barron, Justin Davis are among Rams’ inactives

Getty Images

Rams running back Justin Davis practiced in full Friday and Saturday and didn’t appear on the team’s status report Sunday. But the Rams made Davis, who was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury, inactive Monday night.

The Rams also listed rookie John Kelly among their inactives.

That leaves them with only two running backs — Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown — but the Rams went with only two running backs at times last season, too.

Los Angeles will play without starting linebacker Mark Barron, who was listed as doubtful on the status report Sunday with an ankle injury. Ramik Wilson will start for Barron.

The Rams’ other inactives are: quarterback Brandon Allen, linebacker Trevon Young, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart.

The Raiders scratched: running back DeAndre Washington (knee), defensive tackle Brian Price (hamstring), receiver Brandon LaFell, offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings, offensive lineman Justin Murray, defensive end Tank Carradine and cornerback Nick Nelson (hamstring).