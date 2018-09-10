Marshon Lattimore feels Saints needed to get slapped in the face

Getty Images

The Saints went into Sunday installed as the biggest favorite in the league, but anyone who put their money on New Orleans is a little lighter in the wallet on Monday morning.

They gave up 48 points and 529 yards to the Buccaneers in a 48-40 loss that was deemed “unacceptable” in the team’s locker room after the game. It was also deemed a necessary wake-up call by cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“We needed this,” Lattimore said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “We needed to get slapped in our face one good to see that we’re not on the level that we think we’re on. We’re going to get better.”

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison agreed with Lattimore and said he thinks the loss “will be good for us later on” and last season provides some support for that notion. The Saints defense was thrashed in two straight losses to open the season, but the team rebounded to go 11-3 the rest of the way and win the NFC South.

Head coach Sean Payton said after Sunday’s loss that “nothing about last year carries over to this year,” but some in New Orleans may hope he’s wrong given the similar start to the two seasons.