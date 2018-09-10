Matt Patricia loses first challenge, Jets tie game

Getty Images

Sam Darnold got a couple of firsts out of the way right out of the gate on Monday night and Lions head coach Matt Patricia broke some new ground of his own later in the first quarter.

Patricia used a challenge for the first time after officials ruled Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa caught a nine-yard pass on third down in the Lions red zone. Enunwa dove to try for a pass Darnold threw after doing a nice job of eluding the pass rush and Patricia challenged after replays showed the ball touching the ground.

Patricia’s first challenge was an unsuccessful one, however. Officials ruled Enunwa controlled the ball through the catch and running back Isaiah Crowell ran six yards for a touchdown. That tied the game 7-7 with under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Jets only had to go 32 yards for the score after Andre Roberts returned a punt 43 yards to set Darnold and the offense up in prime field position.