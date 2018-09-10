Matthew Stafford limping, Ziggy Ansah to locker room in second quarter

AP

Monday night’s game started off well for the Lions, but not much has gone right since Quandre Diggs picked off Sam Darnold‘s first NFL pass and returned it for a touchdown.

The Jets scored the next 10 points and Matthew Stafford threw a pair of interceptions in what’s been an underwhelming performance across the board for the Lions offense. Things may have gotten even worse for Stafford late in the second quarter when he got kicked in the left leg by left tackle Taylor Decker while throwing a pass in the end zone.

Stafford was limping, but remained in the game long enough to throw a pair of incompletions ahead of a Lions punt. Stafford remained on the bench and got checked out by the team’s medical personnel while looking at a tablet with backup Matt Cassel. Stafford, who is 5-of-13 for 51 yards, eventually got up and began throwing on the sideline while testing his leg.

Stafford got banged up shortly after defensive end Ziggy Ansah went to the locker room earlier in the quarter. There’s no word on what’s troubling Ansah, who recorded a sack of Darnold in the first quarter.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m. ET: The Lions announced Ansah is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.