Mike McCarthy: No decision made on Aaron Rodgers’ availability

Posted by Charean Williams on September 10, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

Shortly after finishing off his and the team’s comeback Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers vowed to play in Week Two against the Vikings.

“I’m playing next week,” Rodgers told NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

Not so fast, said Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy told reporters Monday that the team continues to collect information about Rodgers’ knee injury.

“I know Aaron wants to play, and is always driven to play, but that’s all I have for right now,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Vikings essentially ended Rodgers’ 2017 season, with Anthony Barr‘s hit on Rodgers breaking the quarterback’s collarbone. Rodgers returned to play against Carolina late in the season.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Mike McCarthy: No decision made on Aaron Rodgers’ availability

  3. I hope he plays because I want the Vikings to beat the Packers with Rodgers at the wheel. Packer fans make excuses whenever Rodgers isn’t playing.

  6. Nice try, but Mike McCarthy doesn’t play coy very well. If a McMuffin was gone and McCarthy said it wasn’t him, would you believe it? Zim and the Vikes know 12 will be trotting out of the tunnel on Sunday.

  7. I look forward to next year’s rule change that states you are not allowed to sack Erin Rodgers above or below the waist. Such an infraction will cost your team 15 yards. We will call it the yearly Erin Rodgers rule!

  10. Feel like he has a sprain and wisely they won’t say anything until game time. Not sure one game against the Vikings is worth risking the rest of the season if he gets hit in his knee again or tweaks it dropping back.

  11. If Rodgers doesn’t play against the Vikings, they lose at home to their biggest division rival. If he does play, he could be lost for the season again.

    Make your choice.

  12. I went to bed last night thinking that’s Rodger’s being Rodger’s. Give him an inch and he’ll take a mile. He’s a great QB and you have to tip your hat at Cobb. Then I wake up and the first thing I see on some morning show is how Rodger’s pulled off the greatest victory ever seen in football. Heck, it might be right up there with the Moon landing. I had to just laugh then quickly turn the channel.

    Rodger’s is playing next week…

  13. It’s easy, Aaron plays (McCarthy allowed him back in the Mack attack with a 20 point deficit to make up). Keep with the Aaron Rodgers hobbled plan… have a “designed play” and not a “make Aaron read the D play”. Aaron can extend plays, but to count on him make magic every passing down is asking for trouble. Get the ball out quick & keep with no huddle as much as possible.

  15. No need to rush him back.

    But, boy was it was good to get a critical division win over our biggest rival. Even though Bears seem to be up to their old tricks again with the dirty play, copyright robertson-smith driving his knee through Aaron even though Aaron was already on the ground and tackled. #cheatersneverwin

  17. I sure hope he is healthy and can play. Unlike some of my Viking Troll brethren, I think the Packers-Vikes rivalry is awesome and don’t get all of the nonsense. I want both teams to be at full strength and let the chips fall where they may.

  18. Whatever. Anyone with two working eyes could see Rodgers was faking the limp. One time he got it mixed up which leg to fake limp with so he fake limped with both of them. He looked like a guy who was learning how to walk for the 1st time or just woke from a 10 year coma. Lol — what a guy won’t do for a little breather in the middle of a game & then all this attention.

    I’ll bet once all this glory dies down, if it ever does, he escalates to a broken leg or an amputation or eye patch or something even more radical. What a faker. No wonder he’s only won once.

  19. This is reminiscent of the 2015 NFC championship where he played the whole game on 1 leg. McCarthy will need to design quicker release pass plays with 3 step drops. If his leg is bad and is asked to spend any amount of time in the pocket the Vikings pass rush is going to eat him alive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!