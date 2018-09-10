Mike McCarthy: No decision made on Aaron Rodgers’ availability

Getty Images

Shortly after finishing off his and the team’s comeback Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers vowed to play in Week Two against the Vikings.

“I’m playing next week,” Rodgers told NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

Not so fast, said Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy told reporters Monday that the team continues to collect information about Rodgers’ knee injury.

“I know Aaron wants to play, and is always driven to play, but that’s all I have for right now,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Vikings essentially ended Rodgers’ 2017 season, with Anthony Barr‘s hit on Rodgers breaking the quarterback’s collarbone. Rodgers returned to play against Carolina late in the season.