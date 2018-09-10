Monday morning one-liners

AP

Said Bills RB LeSean McCoy of Sunday’s 47-3 loss, “We got off to a bad start. It seemed like we came out flat. Collectively, we didn’t play well. It wasn’t one guy’s fault, it was all of us.”

Checking in on Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s regular season debut.

WR Phillip Dorsett had a strong opener for the Patriots.

The Sam Darnold era starts for the Jets on Monday night.

CB Tavon Young notched a pair of sacks for the Ravens.

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Bengals will take a win.

Free beer for Browns fans will have to wait.

K Chris Boswell couldn’t come through for the Steelers.

A look at how S Tyrann Mathieu fared in his Texans debut.

Colts TE Jack Doyle lamented a key fumble.

The Jaguars were unhappy with how many penalties they committed in Sunday’s win.

How did the Titans spend Sunday’s weather delays?

Broncos LB Von Miller hit the ground running.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called FB Anthony Sherman a sausage with hands.

The Chargers will give PR JJ Jones another chance after a fumble on Sunday.

Khalil Mack‘s big first half for the Bears got Raiders coach Jon Gruden trending.

Second-guessing the Cowboys’ decision to cut K Dan Bailey is likely to pick up.

The Giants offensive line has new names, but similar results.

The Eagles will face the Buccaneers off of Tampa’s opening win.

RB Chris Thompson and TE Jordan Reed made welcome returns to the Washington offense.

It was a tale of two halves for the Bears offense.

The Lions have high hopes for RB Kerryon Johnson.

There were more problems early than late for the Packers offensive line.

Vikings CB Mike Hughes returned an interception for a touchdown in his first NFL game.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan‘s critics were out after Thursday’s loss.

The Panthers won their first game since David Tepper bought the team.

WR Michael Thomas set the Saints’ single-game receptions record.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson got off to a faster start this year.

QB Sam Bradford‘s Cardinals debut was a dud.

Looking for potential trouble spots on the Rams defense.

The 49ers dealt with several injuries on Sunday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll found positives in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.