Monday’s #PFTPM is a VOD mashup

PFTPM

Monday was a travel day after a three-hour PFT Live. Throw in an early kickoff and a desperate need to work out in order to ensure that they don’t shrink my suits on me again, and there simply wasn’t time to do a fresh, late-afternoon #PFTPM.

So we have something else for you instead. It’s a mashup of eight different VODS, with six from this morning and a pair from Sunday night, featuring Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Mike Tirico.

Tuesday’s #PFTPM includes a visit with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and on Wednesday we’ll talk to former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.