New Ravens wideouts start with a bang

AP

The Ravens made a major push to fix their receiving corps this offseason and the first outing for the new crew was a resounding success.

Free agent acquisitions John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead each caught a touchdown pass from Joe Flacco during a 47-3 rout of the Bills. The trio combined for 10 catches and 131 yards, which led head coach John Harbaugh to say that “you can’t hope for much more than that” from the new members of the team.

“I feel really good [with them]. I’ve said it all along,” Flacco said, via the team’s website. “John is a different type of player, just with his speed and what he does to defenders. Crabtree has a special way of running routes and getting in position and making big catches. Willie is an easy guy to get on the same page with. … You have to give a lot of credit to those guys.”

Flacco gets credit as well and his first game of the season did nothing to dampen the steady reports of his revival from the summer. With a Thursday game against the Bengals on tap, it won’t be long before we know if everyone will keep it rolling in Baltimore.