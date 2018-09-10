New rules may be helping kickoff returners

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 10, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL once again tweaked its kickoff rules this offseason, but this time the result may be different: Kickoff returners are getting an advantage.

At least, that’s how it looks from Week One of the regular season. Kickoff returns across the NFL this week have averaged 23.5 yards. Last season, across the NFL, all kickoff returns averaged just 21.6 yards. And there were two kickoff return touchdowns yesterday in just 13 games. Last year there were seven kickoff return touchdowns all season, in 256 games.

Of course, one week is too small a sample size to draw any sweeping conclusions. It’s possible this was just random variation, and both kickoff return touchdowns came in the Titans-Dolphins game after a long lightning delay, when it’s possible that players on the kick coverage unit had tightened up during the rest period and were struggling to run at full speed.

But the new rules would seem to benefit returners, particularly the rule against the coverage players getting a running start before the ball is kicked. And the stats from Week One are an indication that returners are, in fact, taking advantage.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “New rules may be helping kickoff returners

  1. BB signed Patterson, who is only good at returns. The league changed the rules to help return men. It’s so obvious that Kraft is paying Roger to do what he wants him to.

  2. “when it’s possible that players on the kick coverage unit had tightened up during the rest period and were struggling to run at full speed.”
    =======================

    Isn’t the kick returner also part of that unit that “might” have tightened up? How was it possible for him to run at full speed? Seriously, stop making excuses.

  3. Start reading all those old posts when the rules were changed. How many were crying that the rules would kill the kickoff game? Where are those commenters now?

  6. May be too small a sample size but it does follow a few decades worth of rule tweaking to enhance scoring. It’s why I don’t compare eras for players. If TB12 had to play when you could actually touch a QB, or a receiver, he would likely be pedestrian (I actually think without BB he is pedestrian). But fans like high scoring games. Nevermind that some of us like defense too.

  7. It’s why I don’t compare eras for players. If TB12 had to play when you could actually touch a QB, or a receiver, he would likely be pedestrian (I actually think without BB he is pedestrian).
    ———
    You must not realize that the Pats won 3 super bowls before the Colts made the NFL change the rules (between 2004 and 2005) so you could no longer touch WR’s.

    Nice try kid. Read your history first. It’s the age of information. See rules comity. Bill Polian and Jeff Fisher were in charge.

  9. TruFBFan says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:02 am

    If TB12 had to play when you could actually touch a QB, or a receiver, he would likely be pedestrian (I actually think without BB he is pedestrian).
    $$$$$$$$$$$$$
    You’re absolutely right. They have paid for many rule changes to benefit Tom “Fumbled Away His Last Chance” Brady and the PEDtriots. The league knowingly allowed Alex G to sell PEDs to the PEDtriots players including GronkPEDski until PEDelman messed up and got caught. Now Brady runs away when he hears his name because he knows the truth is coming out soon.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!