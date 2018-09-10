One helmet rule penalty was called on Sunday

September 10, 2018
Thursday night’s opening game between the Eagles and Falcons featured 28 penalty flags, but none of them were for violations of the league’s new rule governing the use of the helmet.

None of the games on Sunday involved that many flags, but the lack of outsize impact from the rule change was the same. Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that there was only one penalty for lowering the head to initiate contact across 13 games on Sunday.

Chiefs safety Ron Parker was flagged for a hit on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in the first quarter of Kansas City’s win, but the rest of the games were free of flags for violations of the new rule. That includes Bengals safety Shawn Williams‘ ejection for a hit on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as the league deemed that an unnecessary roughness foul rather than a helmet foul.

The lack of penalties continues the trend that started midway through the preseason when the NFL clarified the rule did not cover inadvertent contact and flags stopped flying as regularly as they had in the first two weeks of exhibition games.

14 responses to "One helmet rule penalty was called on Sunday

  3. If you saw that play Parker hit the running back in the shoulder pad and got flagged. They need to let teams ask for a review on this stupid rule, 3 years ago the refs wouldn’t have even looked at that play.

  4. Shawn Williams hit on Andrew luck was ridiculous and stupid. As a Bengals fan it pains me to say that he is always doing stupid Mike-Mitchell-like things and I’m pretty tired of it.

  5. 2 preseason weeks of disasterball, and we’re back to the 80s. Burkhead got flat out head speared out in the open, no call no comment. Lol I’d rather have that than flag football.

    But the rule should simply be: No spearing with the crown of the helmet. That’s it.

  6. I’m much more concerned about this “full body weight on the quarterback” rule (i.e., the Rodgers rule). That rule wiped out a sack in the Vikings-49ers game and it’s the most annoying thing in the world. You think your team made a great play to end a drive and all of a sudden the other team gains 25 yards and a first down because your defensive end landed on the guy he tackled. After Rodgers’ injury last night, they’ll probably make a new rule saying you can’t touch the quarterback at all under any circumstances.

    If you saw that play Parker hit the running back in the shoulder pad and got flagged. They need to let teams ask for a review on this stupid rule, 3 years ago the refs wouldn’t have even looked at that play.
    Yeah, that call was ridiculous. If he had kept his helmet up, there would have been helmet to helmet contact.

  9. While there was only 1 helmet penalty there were a lot of dubious calls on clean hits and sacks which resulted in a lot of penalties I saw a lot which included 2 on Fitzpatrick 1 on Big Ben and others yesterday

  10. In the games I watched I felt there were a few blatant leading with the helmet penalties that should have been called. I couldn’t agree more with Rob – the “rodgers rule” is going to change more games than the helmet rule.

  11. I think by the end of the year the helmet rule wont really matter but everyone is going to be up in arms about the extreme amount of roughing the passer calls.

    It had to be like double the amount of last year Week 1.

    Especially these ones that look like clean hits and it’s the weight of the player landing on the QB, come on.

  14. The one call I did see impact two games was the falling on QB. I didnt watch all the games but two one position games drives were extended because a sack.

    I have no clue how a 250-300 lb football player can wrap up for a tackle and somehow shift his body to not land on him while going full speed. One of them was even outside of the pocket.

