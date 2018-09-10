Panthers feeling queasy about yesterday’s injuries

AP

The Panthers’ win over the Cowboys yesterday was an impressive one, but also pyrrhic.

By the end of the game, they had lost two top offensive starters, and were holding their breath when their defensive leader left the field later.

All-Pro Right tackle Daryl Williams was carted off with a knee injury. He suffered a torn MCL and dislocated patella in the first padded practice of training camp, and his comeback might have been premature.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Panthers coach Ron Rivera tried to defer to tests which will happen today, but said Williams’ wasn’t a re-injury.

While that may cover them if Williams came back too soon, it doesn’t help with the persistent problem of line depth. They plugged Amini Silatolu in to finish the game yesterday, but were already starting the year without left tackle Matt Kalil, who is on IR.

Tight end Greg Olsen left with a right foot injury, and before the end of the game, was on crutches and wearing a walking boot on the right foot which cost him eight games last year.

“I’m sick to my stomach for him,” center Ryan Kalil said. “But we’ve got to move on. We’ve got to find out who’s gonna take over that spot, how we’re gonna adapt and we’ve got a long season to go.”

The Panthers just got backup tight end Chris Manhertz back from his own foot problem, and rookie Ian Thomas will have to play a bigger role now.

The only good news was that when linebacker Luke Kuechly went down late in the game that he was able to return quickly, or a day of celebration would have been a dark one.