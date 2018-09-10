Patriots cut Chad Hansen, Riley McCarron

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Monday they have cut receivers Chad Hansen and Riley McCarron. In addition, the Patriots placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve.

Hill tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game and will miss the season.

The Patriots claimed Hansen off waivers last week and made him inactive for Sunday’s opener.

The Jets selected Hansen in the fourth round in 2017, and he played in 15 games, with one start, as a rookie. He made nine receptions for 94 yards for the Jets.

The Patriots promoted McCarron from the practice squad last week. He played 15 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams against the Texans, and Tom Brady targeted him once.

McCarron originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Texans. He began his rookie season on Houston’s practice squad before finishing the season on the New England practice squad.