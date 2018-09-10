Patriots lose Jeremy Hill for season with torn ACL

Getty Images

Patriots running back Jeremy Hill‘s first season in New England will last just one game.

Hill suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Hill signed with the Patriots this year after four years with the Bengals. He had four carries for 25 yards and one catch for six yards before leaving yesterday’s game with his injured knee.

New England tried to revamp its running game this offseason by signing Hill and drafting running back Sony Michel in the first round. But Michel missed Week One with an injury, and now Hill is out for Weeks 2-17.

Rex Burkhead was the Patriots’ leading rusher on Sunday with 18 carries for 64 yards. James White added five carries for 18 yards, and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson ran the ball three times for 13 yards.