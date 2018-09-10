Raiders lead Rams 13-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Jon Gruden and his old men Raiders weren’t supposed to provide much competition for the Rams, a preseason Super Bowl favorite. But Oakland has not backed down, matching Los Angeles punch for punch.

The Raiders hold a 13-10 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Oakland ran more plays (39 to 20), gained more yards (254 to 98) and, of course, had more penalty yards (145 to 25) in the first half. That’s more penalty yards than any game in Gruden’s first stint in Oakland, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin was called for a 37-yard pass interference penalty, and his replacement, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, drew a flag for a 50-yard pass interference penalty.

Both Marshawn Lynch and his backup, Doug Martin, had more first-half rushing yards than Todd Gurley. Lynch ran for 21 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown, on seven carries, and Martin had 20 yards on four carries, while Gurley had only four carries for 19 yards.

But Gurley also had a 19-yard touchdown “pass” from Jared Goff, who flipped the ball forward to the running back on a fly sweep.

Los Angeles’ other stars aren’t exactly getting the season started off right either, which if the Rams lose, will invite questions about Sean McVay’s decision to keep many of his starters on the bench in the preseason.

Goff is only 4-for-10 for 60 yards and a touchdown, and Aaron Donald has no stats but a 15-yard penalty for hitting Derek Carr low, negating a sack.

Carr went 20-for-24 for 199 yards and an interception, while Jared Cook has six catches for 113 yards.

The Raiders have one sack without Khalil Mack, with Bruce Irvin getting to Goff.