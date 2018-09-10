Raiders score touchdown on first drive

Getty Images

Well, well, well, who saw this coming?

The Raiders took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field against the vaunted Rams defense. They needed only seven plays to go 75 yards, never facing a third down.

Marshawn Lynch went Beast Mode on the 10-yard touchdown run, carrying seven Rams into the end zone with him as he got help from his offensive linemen pushing him from behind.

It sent Jon Gruden into celebration, yelling and fist pumping on the sideline.

Tight end Jared Cook had the big play, taking a slant 45 yards on the third play.