Rams answer to even game at 7-7

AP

Todd Gurley scored on a jet sweep, which went down as a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff since the quarterback flipped it forward as the running back ran by.

It answered the Raiders’ touchdown on their first drive, tying the game at 7-7 with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter.

Los Angeles flipped the field on a 62-yard punt by Johnny Hekker that Dwayne Harris inexplicably caught at the 5-yard line and returned 10 yards. The Rams forced a three-and-out, and Pharoh Cooper‘s 12-yard punt return set up the Rams at midfield.

Goff went 3-of-4 for 50 yards and the touchdown on the drive, and Cooper Kupp could have caught the incompletion.