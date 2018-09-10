Randall Cobb: This was special

Getty Images

The first Sunday of the 2018 season ended with the best game of the day.

You had Khalil Mack‘s dominant first half as a member of the Bears and Aaron Rodgers shaking off a knee injury to lead a comeback from 20-0 down in the second half. You had Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller drop a pass that was directly to him just before that comeback reached its apex on third-and-10 from the Packers’ 25-yard-line.

That’s when Rodgers had an eternity to wait for Randall Cobb to shake just loose enough to catch a pass that he turned into a 75-yard, game-winning touchdown. Cobb told Peter King after the game that it was “probably the greatest” night of his career.

“I had a little moment with Aaron,” Cobb said. “Told him I love him. He’s such a warrior. It was amazing having him out there, after we thought he was done. He figured exactly how to play too: short, quick throws, rhythm and timing. That just reinforced what I already knew about him. I’ve seen it for years. But this was special.”

There was talk this offseason that the Packers might part ways with Cobb. That never came to pass and the veteran’s presence helped make the start of the 100th Packers season a memorable one.