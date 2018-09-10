Report: Washington has no interest in Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Washington was down to three receivers at one point in Sunday’s game.

Washington had Maurice Harris inactive with a concussion. Trey Quinn and Cam Sims both have high-ankle sprains that will keep them out for several weeks, and Jay Gruden said the team is awaiting word on whether they need surgery.

That means the team will have to look on the free agent market for receiver help.

Dez Bryant tweeted Sunday afternoon that “Washington is cool as well” after mentioning New England as a possible landing spot.

But Washington, despite its injuries at the position, has no interest in the former Cowboys receiver, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Instead, Finlay expects Brian Quick to be among the receivers the team considers.

Quick played 11 games for Washington last season, including one start.