Ryan Tannehill ready to keep working after yesterday’s marathon

Getty Images

The Dolphins had plenty of time to rest yesterday during the game. So today, some of them are going to work on their day off.

While Victory Monday is a traditional perk for teams which win on Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill lobbied his offensive teammates to come in this morning and watch tape of their with 27-20 triumph over the Titans, which included nearly four hours of lightning delays.

“I went around and told everyone we’ve got to get better, and we should take time in our [position] groups to watch this game,” Tannehill told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “I was glad to see everyone wanted to do it.”

Of course, it’s reasonable that Tannehill wants to keep working, since his layoff was longer than most. He hadn’t played since Dec. 11, 2016 because of knee problems, and came back to play well.

But yesterday was still something he had never experienced, with delays of an hour and 57 minutes in the second quarter, followed by a 2:02 break in the third.

“I’ve never been in a rain delay in a game in my life, and today we had two, and they were both long,” Tannehill said. “The first one, we came in and they said it’d be like 30 minutes, so we all jut stayed loose and stayed ready. Turns out it was two hours. The second one was supposed to be a long one. They said we wouldn’t come back out till 7:30, so we came in, took our cleats off and lots of guys took their uniforms off. We watched football. The Red Zone. I had a little chicken. I took a nap—I think about 15 minutes. Then all of a sudden someone comes in and says, ‘You’re back on the field in 10 minutes—we’re playing. That was around 6:30. So we all had to hustle to get ready.”

Fortunately, they came out hot, and left a tape they’ll want to watch today, since their quarterback rounded them up for a half-day.